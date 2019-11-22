- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

DNR Tracking Down Montmorency CO. Poacher

Samana Sheikh Posted On November 22, 2019
193 Views
0

The DNR wants your help catching a poacher.

He’s responsible for illegally killing a Northern Michigan bull elk.

The elk, taken down in Montmorency County north of Atlanta, marks the second such case of poaching the DNR’s investigated in under a week.

A hunter tipped authorities off Tuesday…

Conservation officers found the elk near Teets Trail, West of Voyer Lake Road.

They say it appears the hunter mistook it for a deer.

Earlier this week, the DNR asked the public for help in another case of elk poaching, this one in Otsego County near Vanderbilt.

Post Views: 193



Trending Now
Body Of Missing Michigan Teen Found In Menominee River
Samana Sheikh November 21, 2019
MSP Looking for Theft Suspect in Newaygo County
Remington Hernandez November 17, 2019

You are reading
DNR Tracking Down Montmorency CO. Poacher
Share No Comment