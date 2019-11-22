DNR Tracking Down Montmorency CO. Poacher
Posted On November 22, 2019
The DNR wants your help catching a poacher.
He’s responsible for illegally killing a Northern Michigan bull elk.
The elk, taken down in Montmorency County north of Atlanta, marks the second such case of poaching the DNR’s investigated in under a week.
A hunter tipped authorities off Tuesday…
Conservation officers found the elk near Teets Trail, West of Voyer Lake Road.
They say it appears the hunter mistook it for a deer.
Earlier this week, the DNR asked the public for help in another case of elk poaching, this one in Otsego County near Vanderbilt.