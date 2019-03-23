DNR To Collect Walleye Eggs On the Muskegon River

Those fishing on the Muskegon River should be on the lookout for DNR personnel collecting walleye eggs this spring.

The operations are happening below the Croton Dam in eastern Newaygo County.

Officials say Walleye will be collected starting as early as this week and and wrapping up by April 17th.

Those fishing in the area should be cautious when near the electrofishing boats officials will be using.

If you are wading in the area, you are asked to get out of the water when the boat approaches to ensure your safety.

The DNR plans to collect around 30 million walleye eggs from the Muskegon River.

The department says Lake Michigan and many inland lakes depend on the fingerlings produced from those eggs.