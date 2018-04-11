DNR Says Spring Pruning May Cause Oak Wilt

Do you have an oak tree on your property?

We’re you planning to prune it this spring?

Don’t.

The DNR says that pruning from mid-April through the summer could allow the tree to become infected with oak wilt.

Oak wilt is a serious disease that can weaken white oaks and kill red oaks within weeks.

It’s caused by a fungus and has been reported throughout the midwest, including Michigan.

Red oaks are most susceptible to the disease.

Symptoms most often appear from June until September.

Affected trees will suddenly wilt from the top down, rapidly dropping leaves.

Oak wilt is most commonly spread by beetles that carry spores from an affected tree to cuts or wounds on a healthy one.

The DNR recommends pruning trees after they have lost all their leaves for the winter.

But if you must prune or trim a tree during the summer, immediately cover the wounds with tree-wound or latex-based paint.

More information on oak wilt and what to do can be found on our website, minews26.com