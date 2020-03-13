- Advertisement -
DNR Recommends Taking Down Bird Feeders As Bears Wake

It’s that time of year again. Black bears soon will be rising from hibernation and searching for a good meal.

And, in order to help avoid potential conflicts with bears, the Department of Natural Resources recommends taking down bird feeders and removing any food sources.

Black bears are primarily found here in Northern Michigan.

And despite the abundance of natural food, bears prefer bird feeds and suet because of their high-fat content.

So when bears discover a bird feeder, they could become repeat visitors.

Then, if bears become used to humans, they could be hard to scare away.

That could result in a bear causing property damage and having to be relocated or euthanized.

