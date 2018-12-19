DNR Purchases 100 Acres of Land for Ludington State Park

One hundred acres of sand dunes, wetlands and forests will soon become part of Ludington State Park in Mason County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has purchased the land and mineral resources from Sargent Minerals-Ludington, LLC.

The 100 acres are comprised of sand dunes – about 60 acres of which have never been altered.

The property is located in the northern section of a larger 372 acres that have been mined for sand for decades.

While active mining continues in the area, the DNR says much of the remaining land has already been mined and reclaimed by the company.

The $17 million acquisition will be funded by both state and non-profit sources.