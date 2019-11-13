DNR Pledges Money In Asian Carp Fight

In continuing coverage, the DNR will spend $8-million in the fight against Asian Carp entering the Great Lakes.

The specific project concerns waterways connected to Lake Michigan in Illinois right here.

Brandon Road Lock and Dam, tested positive for environmental DNA for invasive carp.

This project is still awaiting Congressional approval.

It would install an electric barrier, underwater sound, air bubble curtain and a flushing lock.

This would start a new engineered channel designed to prevent invasive carp from moving in to the Great Lakes during the shipping process.