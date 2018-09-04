DNR Opens New Shooting Range in Grand Traverse County

There’s a new shooting range in town, in Grand Traverse County.

Located in Union Township, just south of the intersection of Fife Lake and Supply roads – the range offers 12 lanes for target shooting, with three lanes each at 10, 25, 50 and 100 yards.

DNR staff say they are excited about the new range and say that it is a result of years of hard work.

Th range is free and open for public use from 10am to 7pm daily through the end of September, then 10am to 5pm daily beginning October 1st.

And will remain open through November 30th or until snowfall.

Learn more about the DNR’s shooting ranges and other ranges around the state at michigan.gov/shootingranges.