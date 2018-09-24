DNR Officer Bitten by Bear While Releasing it from Coyote Trap

A conservation officer was bitten by a bear in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

It happened Last Monday when the officer responded to a property in the Kinross area of Chippewa County.

According to the DNR, a black bear had been caught in a legally-set coyote trap.

Once on scene, the officer began efforts to free the bear by setting up a barricade to separate himself from the bear.

The officer found that the trap had been damage and readjusted his position, but while doing so, the bear bit at the barricade and the officer’s middle finger.

The officer received minor injuries and took himself to the hospital, but was released that day.

A DNR biologist later tranquilized the bear, freed it from the trap, and let it go back into the wild.

DNR officials say it is uncommon for officers to be bitten on duty.