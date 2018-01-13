DNR Offers Snowmobile Safety Tips As Snow Returns

Colder temperatures are arriving and we can expect to see more snowmobiles hitting the local trails.

Safety is the number one priority and there are many ways you can prepare for safe sledding.

Always make sure to wear a proper helmet, eye protection, and dress appropriately as temperatures can drop in a moments notice.

Also, always ride with someone. Riding alone can be dangerous if you are in an emergency.

Make sure your cell phone is fully charged and is stored in a warm place. Cold temperatures can run your battery life and leave you without a phone.

Bring extra gear such as a snowmobile belt and a tow strap. These items can be of help if your machine breaks down.

DNR conservation officer, William Kinney tells us that being prepared and having a plan is important for safe snowmobiling.

The majority of accidents are caused by speed and careless operation. So slow down and pay attention to signs.

Most trails are two directional so you might not know when someone is coming in your direction.

Best practice is to stay to the extreme right to avoid any collisions.

Most importantly have fun, but be safe.