DNR Looking for Volunteers for Illegal Dumpsite Cleanup

The DNR is looking for volunteers to help with cleaning up an illegal dumpsite here in Northern Michigan.

The dumpsite is south of Onaway, at the border of Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties and is part of the Adopt-a-Forest program.

According to officials, the location has been a problem in the past.

The area contains mostly household and yard waste, but there are also some larger items like sofas and appliances.

Some equipment will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools, as well as work gloves.

The event will begin at 10AM on September 15th at the dumpsite, located about 1 mile west of the intersection of Milligan Highway and M-33.