DNR Issues Burn Bans For Several Counties Due to Dry Weather

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 22, 2018
The Department of Natural Resources has issued burn bans for several counties due to dry weather.

In our area, Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola, Lake, Mecosta, Clare, and Isabella Counties all have burn bans in place.

Others, like Manistee, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Charlevoix, and Roscommon counties have burn permit restrictions.

The DNR reports the number of wildfires are up, with 14 reported fires compared to just 9 last March.

So far, 89% of wildfires were caused by burning debris.

