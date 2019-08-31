DNR Confirms 40th Cougar Sighting in Michigan

The Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the 40th cougar report in Michigan since 2008.

A photo shows the cougar DNR biologists say was spotted in Gogebic county.

After reviewing the photo, DNR biologists visited the area and substantiated the report.

The confirmation comes from an area about 170 miles from where a trail camera spotted a cougar on July 7th in Gogebic County.

Since 2008, the DNR has now confirmed 40 cougar reports, with all but one of those occurring in the Upper Peninsula.

In some cases, these reports may include multiple sightings of the same cougar, not necessarily 40 individual animals.

So far, officials say there remains no conclusive evidence of a Michigan breeding population of mountain lions.

However, cougars are an endangered species in Michigan, protected by law.