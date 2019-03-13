DNR Clarifies ORV Use Restrictions at Camp Grayling

The DNR is clarifying use restrictions on roads and trails within Camp Grayling training areas and ranges.

According to the DNR, all unmarked or unnamed state forest roads and trails in those areas are off-limits to ORV use.

The department says that Camp Grayling has always been closed to ORVs.

However, the clarification came after a two year-long review by the DNR, which determined what roads would be open.

National Guard officials say the restrictions are to ensure the safety of ORV users and to minimize conflicts with military training.

Now, the DNR says conservation officers and Camp Grayling personnel will patrol the area to make sure ORVs aren’t being used there.

Officials also say those who are found in those areas could face a $500 fine.

For more information, you can log onto Michigan.gov/ForestRoads.