DNR Buys 2,100 Acres of Forest in Otsego, Cheboygan Counties

The state has made a land purchase here in Northern Michigan that they say is enough to make any nature lover swoon.

The secluded 2,100 acres of woodland with cedar, pine, and hardwood across Otsego and Cheboygan counties.

Officials say it is a prime location to find wildlife of all kinds.

Story lake, which sits on the property, even has a pavilion and rustic restrooms.

For years this was owned and well-cared for by a person from Switzerland.

But now, after two decades of negotiating and a $3.8 million payment, it belongs to Michigan.

The DNR says the land is going to offer the public many different recreational opportunities and is a valuable addition to the state forest system.

It’s now open to all non-motorized use via Fontinalis and Alexander Roads.

For more information, you can log onto the DNR website.