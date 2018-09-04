DNR: Bear Hunting Season Coming Up

Bear Hunting Season is coming up, beginning in less than a week.

The first of three seasons begins September 10th in the Upper Peninsula, the second on the 14th for the Lower Peninsula, and the 16th for remaining locations.

Over 7,000 bear licenses are available for the 2018 hunting season.

According to the DNR, regulations are how officials control the take of bear, ensuring Michigan has a heathy population.

The state’s current population is estimated at 14,000 adult black bear – almost 11,000 in the Upper Peninsula and nearly 3,000 in the northern Lower Peninsula.

DNR officials say that licensed bear hunters have a good chance at harvesting a bear with a 25% to 60% success rate.