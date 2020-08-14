District Health Department No. 4 Warns Residents of Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

District Health Department No. 4 is sending a warning out to the public of a possible COVID-19 exposure location.

Anyone who was at Breakers Restaurant in Topinabee on August 7,2020 from 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. should monitor for COVID19 symptoms.

Health officials say If you do not develop symptoms within 14 days of these dates, there is nothing to be done.

Those that develop symptoms within 14 days of these dates should contact their doctor and consider COVID-19 testing.

DHD4 continues to urge residents and visitors to:

Wear a mask in public spaces, as required by the Governor’s Executive Order

Maintain social distancing – at least 6 feet

Avoiding large gatherings

Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your face

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces

DHD4 says they would like to remind people to remain vigilant during this high travel/tourist time of year.