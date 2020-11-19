District Health Department No. 4 Reports First Death from COVID-19 in Montmorency Co.

Health officials for District Health Department Number 4 reported Wednesday Montmorency County has had its first COVID-19 related death.

In a press release, they said the deceased was an older man.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends who have lost their loved one,” said Denise Bryan, Health Officer at DHD4.

“This is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat to our community members.”

How long the man was sick or if he was hospitalized was not made known.

Health officials say DHD4 is grateful to everyone in the community who continues to wear their masks, follow social distancing, quarantine, and isolation guidelines to protect the health of the community.

Health officials want to remind the public that during this difficult time, we must protect each other, support each other, and work together to slow the spread of this virus. We urge residents to continue to follow the things we know work.

They say to wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, limit your gatherings, and wash hands regularly.