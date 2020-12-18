District Health Department No. 4 Receives COVID-19 Vaccination Shipment

District Health Department No. 4 received their initial allotment of COVID 19 vaccine Friday.

The health department says they have started vaccinating DHD4 vaccination staff Friday and will be vaccinating EMS personnel throughout the district next week.

“District Health Department No. 4’s COVID?19 Vaccination Planning Team that has been working very hard to develop our plans for distributing the COVID?19 vaccine when it arrives,” states Denise Bryan, Health Officer for DHD4. “Our goal is to get it to the priority groups as soon as possible without delay.”

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the COVID?19 vaccine will be prioritized.

DHD4’s initial shipments will only have small numbers of vaccines. The health department says their main focus will be certain areas in Phase 1A which includes EMS staff, Medical First Responders, and DHD4 vaccination staff.

Below is a list of priority phases:

Phase 1 A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long?term care facilities. Many long?term care facilities are partnering with CVS or Walgreens to receive the vaccine.

Phase 1B includes some workers in essential and critical industries, including the education sector, workers with unique skill sets such as non?hospital or non?public health laboratories, and mortuary services.

Phase 1C includes people at high risk for severe COVID?19 illness due to underlying medical conditions, and people 65 years and older.

Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all adults. It is projected to be Spring 2021.