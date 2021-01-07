District Health Department No. 4 Continuing to Vaccinate Phase 1A, Preparing for Phase 1B

District Health Department No. 4 is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1A of the priority group which includes EMS, Medical First Responders, and Medical Care Facilities.

The health department says they have used their first allotment of vaccines and as they receive more shipments they plan to finish as many of the 1A group as possible.

As of now, DHD4 is on schedule to receive additional vaccines weekly and clinics are being scheduled this week for the health care provider priority group in Phase 1A.

Yesterday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated their vaccine priority guidance and has authorized local health departments to begin vaccinating the following groups starting Monday, Jan 11:

People age 65 years or older

Frontline, essential workers with frequent or ongoing exposure as a part of their work.

This includes some, but not all essential workers previously designated in 1B. First responders, police officers, jail and prison staff, pre?K?12 teachers, and childcare providers are included.

In Northeast Michigan, this represents thousands of newly eligible individuals.

The health department says vaccine availability still depends on both vaccine supply and staffing capacity. Please be patient.

Officials from the health department say they cannot vaccinate everyone eligible immediately.

For instructions on how to schedule for the vaccine go to

www.dhd4.org/covid19vaccine