District Health Department #10 Reports a New Possible COVID-19 Exposure Site

District Health Department #10 says an asymptomatic individual went to Merritt Speedway in Lake City, Missaukee County, on July 25. The individual tested positive on July 27 for COVID-19.

The health department says if you were at Merritt Speedway on July 25, you should self-monitor for symptoms through August 10. Anyone who is self-monitoring should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible. COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and recent loss of taste or smell.

Anyone experiencing one or more of these symptoms should immediately quarantine themselves and contact a medical provider.

While DHD#10 will release information about public exposure sites when it is determined through investigation, it’s not possible to identify all close contacts, everyone needs to remember that approximately 40% of COVID-19 cases appear to be asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic cases are especially difficult because they are not sick and therefore not staying home. Additionally, contagious individuals can spread virus prior to experiencing symptoms.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to occur in our small rural communities, it is more important than ever for everyone to follow the prevention measures: wearing masks or face coverings, social distancing, and following proper hygiene,” said Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD#10.