Discovery Of Abandoned Pickup In Roscommon Co. Leads To Crash Scene, Arrest
Posted On November 18, 2019
On Sunday, November 17, 2019 State troopers out of the Houghton Lake post responded to reports of an abandoned pick-up truck in Roscommon county.
This led them to another discovery and landed a man in handcuffs.
This truck appeared to be have been in a crash and was discovered near Higgins Lake road near Muskegon Avenue in Gerrish Township.
An investigation found the truck crashed into a house a couple of miles away.
A man from Brimley was located at a nearby home and arrested for reckless driving and failure to report an accident.