“Dine-In Day” on January 16th to Promote Safe Dining

Erin Hatfield Posted On January 11, 2021
State lawmakers have come up with an idea to encourage people to dine safely after restaurants re-open in house dining.

The solution? “Dine-In Day”.

Restaurants were closed to help protect people, however, when it came to reopening, fear set in people would not follow protocols. “Dine-In Day” is meant to help people follow protocols and encourage them to help out restaurant owners and workers, many of whom suffered due to the lack of dining in.

