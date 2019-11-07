- Advertisement -
Developing: Tanker Truck Overturns in Gladwin Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 7, 2019
Drivers are asked to steer clear of a Gladwin County intersection.

As state troopers work to clear up an accident involving an overturned propane tanker.

We’re told there is no danger to the public, and police are working with the Gladwin Fire Department to ensure the cargo is secure.

Again drivers asked to avoid the area if at all possible which is here, at Ranger Drive near Kerswill Road in Grout Township.

The rest of the details, including what caused the crash have yet to come in.

Though police continue to investigate.

We will be sure to update you as soon as possible with what we learn on air and online.

