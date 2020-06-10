DEVELOPING: Police Investigate Murder of 29-Year-Old Marion Woman

We now have the name of the woman who was killed in Osceola County Tuesday, June 9.

Authorities say, 29 year old Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe of Marion was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted.

Osceola Sheriff Ed Williams says they received a call about a shooting yesterday afternoon and responded to a home on 90th Avenue in Highland Township.

The suspect that was arrested on the scene is a 37 year old woman from Marion.

Details on this case are still developing but police say the suspect is expected to be arraigned by Thursday, June 11.