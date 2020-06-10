DEVELOPING: Police Investigate Murder of 29-Year-Old Marion Woman
Posted On June 10, 2020
We now have the name of the woman who was killed in Osceola County Tuesday, June 9.
Authorities say, 29 year old Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe of Marion was shot in the neck area by a pistol and died on scene as life saving measures were attempted.
Osceola Sheriff Ed Williams says they received a call about a shooting yesterday afternoon and responded to a home on 90th Avenue in Highland Township.
The suspect that was arrested on the scene is a 37 year old woman from Marion.
Details on this case are still developing but police say the suspect is expected to be arraigned by Thursday, June 11.