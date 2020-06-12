- Advertisement -
DEVELOPING: Police Investigate Murder of 29-Year-Old Marion Woman, Suspect Photo Released

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 12, 2020
We now have the photo of the woman arrested for the murder of 29-year-old Natasha Nicole-Lee Beebe of Marion who  was shot in the neck area by a pistol in Osceola County Tuesday, June 9.

Authorities say, this is 37-year-old Nicole Veranda, she was said to be arraigned on Thursday on murder charges.

To give a recap, the victim Natasha Beebe died on scene as life saving measures were attempted.

Osceola Sheriff Ed Williams says they received a call about a shooting Tuesday and responded to a home on 90th Avenue in Highland Township.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Details on this case are still developing so keep it right here as new details continue to roll in.

