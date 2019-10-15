DEVELOPING: Judge Temporarily Blocks MI Vape Ban

A developing story now…

A Michigan judge has blocked Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s statewide ban on flavored vapes and e cigarettes.

That judge filed an injunction to stop it over concerns the ban might harm adult users.

Michigan’s ban on flavored vapes is one of the first in the nation…

Came into being last month and only recently took effect.

It comes as more and more children and teens take up the habit.

Critics blame the trend on the marketing practices of many vape makers — geared, they say, to attract younger users with colorful, candy-flavored e cigarette liquid.

