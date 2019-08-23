- Advertisement -
Detroit Zoo Plans to Go Green by 2021

Staff Writer Posted On August 23, 2019
The Detroit Zoo has announced plans to go 100 percent green by 2021.

The society that operates the attraction said the power will come exclusively from three new DTE Energy wind parks.

Those are scheduled to be put online later in 2020 and used as part of the MI Green Power program.

The zoo’s CEO says its just another facet of their ecologically sustainable strategy, which also uses methods to prevent runoff and converts animal waste into energy, as well as compost.

