Detroit Man Arrested in Mecosta County for Possession of Controlled Substance
Posted On January 27, 2021
A Detroit man is in Mecosta County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.
Police say this man, Anthony Doze was arrested after an incident at a Citgo Monday.
Doze was arraigned Tuesday.
He now faces a slew of charges for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Disturbing the Peace, and Misdemeanor Malicious Destruction of Property.
The suspect remains in Mecosta County Jail and has a $20,000 bond.