Detroit Man Arrested in Mecosta County for Possession of Controlled Substance

A Detroit man is in Mecosta County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

Police say this man, Anthony Doze was arrested after an incident at a Citgo Monday.

Doze was arraigned Tuesday.

He now faces a slew of charges for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Disturbing the Peace, and Misdemeanor Malicious Destruction of Property.

The suspect remains in Mecosta County Jail and has a $20,000 bond.