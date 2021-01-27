- Advertisement -
Detroit Man Arrested in Mecosta County for Possession of Controlled Substance

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 27, 2021
A Detroit man is in Mecosta County Jail for possession of a controlled substance. 

Police say this man, Anthony Doze was arrested after an incident at a Citgo Monday.

Doze was arraigned Tuesday. 

He now faces a slew of charges for felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Disturbing the Peace, and Misdemeanor Malicious Destruction of Property. 

The suspect remains in Mecosta County Jail and has a $20,000 bond.

