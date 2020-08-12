Detroit Man Arrested for Pink Fentanyl in Grand Traverse Co.

A Detroit man is in jail after police found pink fentanyl in his hotel room.

Authorities say they got a tip on this man Demond Roger Williams being in possession of drugs at a Grand Traverse County hotel.

When detectives searched his room they found 94 grams of fentanyl, 196 pills containing fentanyl, a large quantity of money and drug paraphernalia.

Roger Williams is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in Grand Traverse County Jail.

The suspect is facing a slew of charges including, including Possession with the Intent to Deliver Fentanyl over 50 grams, Two Counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, and Maintaining a Drug house.