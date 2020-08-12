- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Detroit Man Arrested for Pink Fentanyl in Grand Traverse Co.

Sierra Searcy Posted On August 12, 2020
240 Views
0

A Detroit man is in jail after police found pink fentanyl in his hotel room. 

Authorities say they got a tip on this man Demond Roger Williams being in possession of drugs at a Grand Traverse County hotel. 

When detectives searched his room they found 94 grams of fentanyl, 196 pills containing fentanyl, a large quantity of money and drug paraphernalia. 

Roger Williams is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in Grand Traverse County Jail. 

The suspect is facing a slew of charges including, including Possession with the Intent to Deliver Fentanyl over 50 grams, Two Counts of Delivery of Fentanyl, Maintaining a Drug Vehicle, and Maintaining a Drug house.

 

Post Views: 240



Trending Now
Three Men Arrested For Selling Methamphetamine, Heroin and Fentanyl
Andrea Ludema August 7, 2020
Roscommon Police Save Woman with Drug Overdose Reversal Drug
Sierra Searcy August 7, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Detroit Man Arrested for Pink Fentanyl in Grand Traverse Co.
Share No Comment