Detroit-Area Teens Learn About Natural Resources and DNR Career Opportunities

More than 20 teens from the greater Detroit area attended the DNR’s fifth annual Youth Conservation Academy, which took place last week in Detroit.

The academy taught students, ages 16-18, about career opportunities in the natural resources field and within the DNR.

Students participated in hands-on activities with conservation officers, fish and wildlife biologists, geologists and foresters.

During the five day academy the group joined in activities from fishing and archery to biking and canoeing.

The participants also went home with their hunter education safety certificates and a fishing license.

“The Youth Conservation Academy is an important opportunity for youth in southeast Michigan to learn about natural resources,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Some of these teens might have grown up without the opportunity to spend a significant amount of time enjoying the outdoors. This academy allows teens to engage in natural resources activities, and we hope it makes them aware of the outdoor career opportunities available to them. We would like to see as many people as possible safely enjoying the outdoors and pursuing natural resources careers – it’s up to the next generation to preserve Michigan’s natural resources.”