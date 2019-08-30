Detroit-Area DALMAC Participant Killed In Osceola County Bicycle Crash

A bicyclist participating in the annual Lansing to Mackinaw ride was killed in a crash.

It happened around 3:34 Thursday afternoon on 70th Avenue near 23 Mile Road in Osceola County.

According to the sheriff’s office, an 80-year-old Detroit-area man was riding north on 70th when he lost control of his bike.

The man then left the road and hit a guardrail, fatally injuring him.

The man has not been publicly identified.