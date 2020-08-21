Detectives Bust Man Allegedly Responsible for Active Meth Lab in Alcona Co.

After several months of investigation detectives found a meth laboratory and now say this man is the person behind it all.

John Cox of Greenbush was arrested and charged with six felonies including: Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory in the Presence of Minors, Laboratory involving Hazardous Waste, Operating/Maintaining a Laboratory in Specified Place, all punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000.00 fine.

Cox was also charged with child abuse.

He was arraigned and is in Alcona County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected pending review by the Alcona County Prosecutor.