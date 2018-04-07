Details Released After Police Locate Missing Manistee County Teen

Authorities in Manistee County say a missing teen has been found.

According to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office — 16-year-old Garrett Sheaks was last seen on Monday.

He has Aspergers and police said he could have beem heading to family in either the Gladwin or Saginaw areas.

And at 9:00 Friday night, police were called to Orchard Beach State Park off of M-110 and Lakeshore Rd.

A family from the Paw Paw area notified them that a teenaged boy had approached their camper and knocked on the door.

The teen was complaining of being extremely cold with numbness in his feet.

Once on scene, police identified the teen as Sheaks.

He told deputies that he had taken shelter at the south end of the park in a bathroom.

His belongings and bike were found at the bathroom.

Sheaks was taken to Munson Manistee for treatment of hypothermia, and as of this morning, he is in stable condition.