DEQ Uses Drones to Investigate PFAS Contamination

This week the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will deploy a drone over Lake Margrethe to locate springs that could be carrying PFAS contamination.

The possible contamination may come from past firefighting activities at the nearby Camp Grayling military base.

The DEQ will fly a drone fitted with both Forward Looking Infrared and regular cameras just offshore and at an altitude of 50 to 100 feet above the lake.

If cold springs entering the warmer lake are present, they will be visible with the infrared camera.

The entry of cold springs does not confirm the presence of PFAS contamination but it will allow the DEQ to better target sampling efforts.

This is believed to be the first time the technology has been used as part of a PFAS investigation.

For more information visit the MPART website: Michigan.gov/PFASresponse.