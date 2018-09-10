DEQ Offers Grant to Promote Scrap Tire Cleanup

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is accepting applications for grants that promote the cleanup and reuse of scrap tires throughout the state.

According to the DEQ, scrap tires pose a fire risk and a human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds.

The scrap tires can be processed and used in paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production.

The grant is available for property owners to clean up old or abandoned scrap tire piles.

The MDEQ will even give priority to collection sites where tires were accumulated prior to 1991, as well as sites that pose a threat to public health, safety, welfare or the environment.

To receive an application package for a grant, visit www.michigan.gov/scraptires.