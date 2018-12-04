DEQ Grants Enbridge a Permit to Add More Anchors on Line 5

The Department of Environmental Quality has issued a permit for Enbridge Energy to install dozens of anchor supports for Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

According to the department, this is to decrease the span distances within the Straits.

The project involves the installation of an anchoring system around the pipeline in each of the 48 proposed locations.

The DEQ says the permit conditions require verification of support placement by diver or a remotely operated vehicle.

That must include documentation of pipeline coating conditions after anchors are installed.

The proposed anchors are for minimizing the potential of having any pipe spans exceeding 75 feet.

The work is being done to to fulfill obligations under a 1953 bottomlands easement.