DEQ Awards Grants to Four Local Communities to Help Protect Water Supply

Four local communities are being awarded grants by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality as part of program to protect the water supply systems.

The DEQ is awarding more than $477,000 in grants to 42 communities across the state.

Baldwin, Cadillac, Gladwin and Harrison are among the list of communities who will receive funds to ‘safeguard’ their waters supply systems.

Baldwin is set to receive $20,000, Cadillac over $7,000, Gladwin over $4,000, and Harrison with $5,000.

The program provides matching funds to public water supply systems to help prevent drinking water sources from becoming contaminated.