- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

DEQ Awards Grants to Four Local Communities to Help Protect Water Supply

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 12, 2018
119 Views
0

Four local communities are being awarded grants by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality as part of program to protect the water supply systems.

The DEQ is awarding more than $477,000 in grants to 42 communities across the state.

Baldwin, Cadillac, Gladwin and Harrison are among the list of communities who will receive funds to ‘safeguard’ their waters supply systems.

Baldwin is set to receive $20,000, Cadillac over $7,000, Gladwin over $4,000, and Harrison with $5,000.

The program provides matching funds to public water supply systems to help prevent drinking water sources from becoming contaminated.

Post Views: 119



Trending Now
Free Junior Hunting Licenses at all Meijer Stores September 14-15
Jessica Mojonnier September 10, 2018
Teens That Escaped Osceola County Detention Center Accused of Chase, Thefts
Remington Hernandez September 7, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
DEQ Awards Grants to Four Local Communities to Help Protect Water Supply
Share No Comment