Deputies Searching For Suspects in Grand Traverse County Robbery

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 9, 2019
Deputies in Grand Traverse County are asking for your help in finding those behind a robbery in Blair Township.

At around 9:30 Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office responded to a business for the report of an unarmed robbery.

Once on scene, the store clerk reported that two men came into the store wearing masks.

According to the victim, one man quickly approached him and grabbed him around the neck, telling him to “open the register”.

Once the register was open, the masked man reportedly took the money from inside and pushed the clerk before leaving the store with the other masked man.

The two suspects may have left the store in a Tan colored minivan, seen in this photo.

The store clerk did not seek medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office at 231-995-5002.

