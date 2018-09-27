Deputies Search for Suspects of Osceola County Break-In

Deputies are currently investigating a breaking and entering complaint in Osceola County.

The break in happened over the snap of 3 weeks on 110th Ave near 15 Mile Road in the Little Long Lake area.

The suspects seen in these photos are suspected to have stolen $15,000 worth of various items from the residence.

Deputies urge you to call 231-832-2288 and ask for Sgt. Hooper or Deputy Avery with any tips that may aid the investigation.