Deputies Search for Suspect Allegedly Connected to a String of Break-Ins in Clare County

Deputies are searching for a man that’s allegedly connected to several church break-ins in Chippewa County.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Mackenzie Webb and Joseph Ellsworth III were identified during the investigation.

The two are not only accused of breaking into the churches, but also reportedly got away with a large sum of money.

Webb is in custody, being held in Mackinac County, and deputies are still searching for Ellsworth.

He is described as a white male, 5′ 10″, and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

He has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to officials, Ellsworth currently has multiple outstanding warrants for arrest.

You are asked to contact the Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office if you have any information regarding his whereabouts.