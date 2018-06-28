Deputies Say Woman Lied About Being Abducted and Assaulted

Deputies are saying a woman lied about being abducted by two men.

Back on May 13th, a woman reported that she was pulled into a van on Main St. just south of Cheboygan.

She said that she was then taken to the end of Duncan Bay Dr. and sexually assaulted.

During their investigation, investigators located the van and spoke with a person involved.

Now, Deputies say they have concluded the allegation of abduction and sexual assault was false.

According to detectives, the women did meet someone, but everything was consensual and the exact reason for the false allegations is still being investigated.

They have since requested charges for the woman and a two count warrant for lying to a police officer.

At this time, she has not been arrested.