Deputies: Man Mad At Woman For Hitting Dog With Car Rams Vehicle

A man was arrested after reportedly ramming a woman’s car for accidentally hitting his dog.

At around 5:30 Monday night, a woman was driving north on M-22, through the Village of Omena.

Soon after, a dog ran out into the roadway and was hit by the woman’s car.

The woman stopped, at which point, a man showed up and began pounding on her side window.

The woman drove a short distance to get away from the man and called 911.

At that point, the man showed up again, and allegedly began ramming the back end of the woman’s car.

The woman continued on M-22, eventually losing the man.

The suspect also continued down the road, and a short time later, was found by deputies after hitting a tree.

The 49 year-old Omena man was reportedly found to be intoxicated and was arrested on multiple charges.

Both the dog and the woman involved were uninjured in the incident.