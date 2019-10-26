Deputies Investigating Deaths of Two Women Near Kingsley

Meanwhile, deputies in Grand Traverse County are looking into the deaths of two people.

The sheriff’s office reports that two women were found dead Friday on Walton Rd. in Paradise Township.

They are believed to be Tara Kelley and Angelina Winn, who were both employees at the oaks correctional facility in Manistee.

The investigation into the cause of the deaths continues, pending the results of lab tests.

At this time, deputies do not believe there to be any danger to the public.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you as we learn more.