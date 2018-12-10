Deputies Investigate String of Thefts in Presque Isle County

Deputies in Presque Isle County are investigating a string of thefts where hunting related items have been stolen from state land.

On Thursday, December 6th, members of the Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Rogers Township where multiple stolen items were recovered.

Further investigation over the course of the weekend led to the search of several more properties in the County where additional stolen items were recovered.

Several of the items recovered are believed to have been stolen as far back as 2015.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Presque Isle Sheriff’s Office.