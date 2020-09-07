- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Deputies Investigate a Hit and Run in Newaygo County

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 7, 2020
170 Views
0

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a vehicle versus bicyclists injury accident on Chestnut near 40th St. in Big Prairie Township on August 15.

The vehicle left the scene.

Based on vehicle parts left behind, deputies believe the suspect’s vehicle is a 2014-2020 Ram pickup truck.

The truck should have a damaged or missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about this please contact Deputy Rachael Higgins through dispatch at 231-689-5288.

Post Views: 170



Trending Now
UPDATE: Wyoming Man Arraigned for Assault With a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Driving in Benzie County
Andrea Ludema September 1, 2020
Individual Associated with McBain High School Tests Positive for COVID-19
Sierra Searcy September 7, 2020

You are reading
Deputies Investigate a Hit and Run in Newaygo County
Share No Comment