Deputies Investigate a Hit and Run in Newaygo County

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a vehicle versus bicyclists injury accident on Chestnut near 40th St. in Big Prairie Township on August 15.

The vehicle left the scene.

Based on vehicle parts left behind, deputies believe the suspect’s vehicle is a 2014-2020 Ram pickup truck.

The truck should have a damaged or missing passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information about this please contact Deputy Rachael Higgins through dispatch at 231-689-5288.