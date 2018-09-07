Deputies Find 16 Year-Old with Meth After an Attempted Break-In

Deputies say a 16 year-old that was arrested after an attempted break-in was found to be carrying meth.

On Sunday, Roscommon County deputies were investigating an attempted break in at the BP Gas Station in the Village of Roscommon.

When Deputies arrived, they found that someone had attempted to break into the building.

As the investigation continued, the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male.

While interviewing the suspect, deputies allegedly found a small paper packet containing suspected crystal meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, this is a reminder for parents to have open conversations with their children about substance abuse and how it can impact their life.