Deputies Ask Your Help Identifying Larceny Suspect

Deputies in Mecosta County are asking for your help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny complaint in Big Rapids township.

It happened in the early hours Monday at the local Walmart.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man seen is this photo.

He appeared to be driving a Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff Office at 231-592-0150.