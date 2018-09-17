Deputies Ask For Help Identifying Man Who Stole Purse at Cadillac Walmart

Deputies are asking for your help in their search for a suspect.

On July 20th, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office says this man took a woman’s purse at the Cadillac Walmart.

According to deputies, the woman had left her purse in her car at the door when the man took it.

The man is described as white, in his late fifties, with short white hair and a goatee.

At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone who as information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 231-779-9216 or silent observer at 231-779-9215.