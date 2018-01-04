Deputies Arrests Two for Theft from Store

Two people have been arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars from the Mt Pleasant Walmart.

Thursday the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office released photos asking for the public’s help to identify the people seen in them.

The sheriff said the people in the photos had taken several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from the store.

They also say that three people in the photos were been caught on camera on video approximately a month ago taking items from the same store.

They were not apprehended at that time.

Since posting the photos the sheriff’s office received numerous tips concerning the three.

One of the suspects contacted the sheriff’s office and agreed to meet with investigators.

Detectives and deputies located the suspects on Thursday.

Several of the stolen items were found and two people were taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for their help identifying the suspects.