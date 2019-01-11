Deputies Arrest Two Suspects in Blair Township Robbery

Deputies have arrested two men in connection to a robbery in Grand Traverse County.

At around 9:30 Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office responded to Talk of the City in Blair Township for the report of an unarmed robbery.

Once on scene, the store clerk reported that two men came into the store wearing masks.

According to the victim, one man quickly approached him and grabbed him around the neck, ordering him to open the register.

The masked man reportedly took the money and pushed the clerk.

The two suspects left the store and reportedly drove off in this Tan colored minivan, which was later found.

The vehicle’s owner was not connected to the crime.

But soon after, a 24 year-old man and a 21 year-old man, both from Traverse City, were taken into custody.

Deputies say searches were conducted at their homes, where evidence was found that linked them to the crime.

Both are facing robbery charges.